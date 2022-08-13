AP source: Jets' Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury

There's a chance Wilson could be ready to play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. If not, veteran Joe Flacco would likely start in Wilson's place against his former team.

After going back to pass with 4:29 left in the first quarter, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his right for 7 yards, but went down when he tried to juke past Philadelphia's Nakobe Dean. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field.

Wilson was down for several minutes as doctors and trainers checked on him. He walked gingerly to the sideline and then to the locker room.

“He’s in good spirits," coach Robert Saleh said of Wilson after the game. "He’s fine, a little frustrated, obviously, but he’s as good as you can be in this situation.”

And he probably feels quite a bit better knowing his season isn't already over before it even started.

Wilson's progress in his second NFL season is the primary focus this year for the Jets, who took the former BYU star with the No. 2 overall pick last year. Wilson had a down-and-up season that began with struggles and then a sprained PCL in the back of the same right knee, sidelining him for four games. But he came back and was solid down the stretch, not throwing an interception in any of his final five games.

Wilson finished his rookie year with nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. The Jets added several playmaking pieces around their young quarterback during the offseason — including wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, running back Breece Hall — and he's had a solid training camp this summer.

