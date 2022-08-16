ajc logo
AP source: Jets' Wilson has no additional damage to knee

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
A person with knowledge told The Associated Press that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and remains on track to return in a few weeks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback's right knee.

Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.

Wilson, who also has a bone bruise in the knee, flew to Los Angeles to have the procedure performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Wilson's meniscus was trimmed and ElAttrache found no additional damage than initially believed, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce results of the surgery.

That timeline means the Jets could still potentially have their starting quarterback for Week 1. However, the team will likely be cautious with Wilson before getting him back on the field.

ESPN first reported that no additional damage was found during Wilson’s surgery.

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, and the team was optimistic that would remain the case.

But the timeline for how long the second-year quarterback could be sidelined would be determined by the surgery on the meniscus and whether it needed to be trimmed or fully repaired.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York's 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia last Friday night. Tests after the game indicated the ACL in the knee was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.

Joe Flacco could still start the regular-season opener against Baltimore — his former team — on Sept. 11 if Wilson isn't ready.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Sunday that Wilson being sidelined a few weeks is a setback in his development, particularly since the Jets have joint practices coming up with the Falcons and Giants.

“It’s a setback in that he’s missing an unbelievable opportunity to get these reps in and to play other defenses, especially the Giants who have such an elaborate pressure package system, a pressure system,” Saleh said. "But he’s got to stay dialed in just like he was last year when he was hurt, learn from his teammates and try to be involved as much mentally as he can possibly be.

“The timing of it all is terrible and it sucks, but I think Zach can still have an opportunity to grow from it if he attacks it mentally.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

