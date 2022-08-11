ajc logo
AP source: Jets signing OT Duane Brown to 2-year deal

FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown (76) looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

FILE - Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Duane Brown (76) looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
1 hour ago
A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown have agreed to terms on a two-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and offensive tackle Duane Brown agreed to terms on a two-year contract Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press

The move came three days after the Jets learned they likely lost Mekhi Becton for the season because of a knee injury suffered in practice.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement between the Jets and Brown. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $22 million.

Brown, who turns 37 on Aug. 30, visited the Jets and attended their scrimmage at MetLife Stadium last Saturday night. Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged there was “mutual interest,” and Becton's injury made a deal even more likely.

Becton suffered a chip fracture to his kneecap during the second play of 11-on-11 team drills Monday. The initial prognosis was optimistic, but an MRI later revealed more damage to the knee than first expected.

After Becton injured the same knee in the season opener last year, George Fant slid from right tackle to the left side and played well. Fant retained the starting spot at left tackle entering camp, with Becton moving over to the right side for the first time.

Saleh praised Fant’s play in Becton’s absence and said the versatile veteran was “much more comfortable” playing left tackle. But the addition of Brown — Fant’s former teammate in Seattle — means Fant could again move to the right side.

Brown, who made his fifth Pro Bowl appearance last season, has played left tackle his entire NFL career.

The Jets were working Chuma Edoga and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle in Becton’s absence. Conor McDermott was also considered to be in the mix, but he will be sidelined at least another week with a lower ankle injury.

Brown was a first-round pick by Houston out of Virginia Tech in 2008. He was selected an All-Pro in 2012 and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2012-14 before being traded to Seattle during the 2017 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

