Nation & World News

AP source: Jets acquire 2-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Eagles

A person with knowledge of the trade says the New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Reddick from the Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday, March 29. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) reacts after sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Reddick from the Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday, March 29. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

The New York Jets have acquired two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced, said the pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks in 2024.

Reddick, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has recorded double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

He’s entering the final year of a $45 million, three-year contract and was given permission by the Eagles to seek a trade earlier in the offseason.

The Eagles signed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency, anticipating Reddick’s departure.

The 29-year-old Reddick is the latest veteran the Jets have added in an effort to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgians get lower taxes, raises, construction boom from legislators

Credit: AP

Trump, Fulton co-defendants appeal judge’s decision keeping DA Fani Willis
1h ago

Credit: (Andy Miller/KHN)

DuPont, four others paid $45M to settle Rome ‘forever chemicals’ case
1h ago

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia

Newly renovated Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica dedicated in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

With Rivian’s pause, neighbors near factory site wonder what’s to come
The Latest

Credit: AP

Doris Kearns Goodwin and Laurie Anderson to receive medals from American Academy of Arts...
11m ago
Pope skips Good Friday event to preserve health ahead of Easter, Vatican says
16m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Gametracker: Braves at Phillies
Photos: Braves surge past the Phillies in season opener
19m ago
Bally Sports’ 2024 Braves broadcast team includes Tom Glavine, three newcomers