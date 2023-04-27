AP source: Jaguars LT Robinson facing suspension for PEDs

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MARK LONG, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample.

According to league rules, Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games to start the season. Sports Illustrated was the first to report Robinson's pending punishment.

The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time could affect the way Jacksonville approaches the NFL draft beginning Thursday night. The Jaguars have the 24th overall pick, and offensive tackle already was considered one of their top needs along with pass rusher, cornerback and tight end.

Jacksonville lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to Kansas City in free agency, leaving the team with Robinson and third-year pro Walker Little as starters. The Jags signed oft-injured veteran Josh Wells to a one-year deal earlier this month.

Robinson tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs. Little, a second-round pick in 2021, filled in and played well.

Adding to the position in the draft seems like a no-brainer for an organization doing all it can to build around budding quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Robinson also is entering what most believe will be his final season in Jacksonville. He's due to count more than $22 million against the team's salary cap this year and next after signing a three-year, $52.75 million contract in 2022 that included $33 million guaranteed.

He was one of the few high-priced veterans whose contracts Jacksonville did not tweak in the offseason to create cap space. If Robinson is suspended, it would cost him roughly $900,000 a game in lost salary. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

A second-round pick in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games over six seasons in Jacksonville.

