AP source: Jaguars LT Robinson facing suspension for PEDs

Robinson tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs. Little, a second-round pick in 2021, filled in and played well.

Adding to the position in the draft seems like a no-brainer for an organization doing all it can to build around budding quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Robinson also is entering what most believe will be his final season in Jacksonville. He's due to count more than $22 million against the team's salary cap this year and next after signing a three-year, $52.75 million contract in 2022 that included $33 million guaranteed.

He was one of the few high-priced veterans whose contracts Jacksonville did not tweak in the offseason to create cap space. If Robinson is suspended, it would cost him roughly $900,000 a game in lost salary. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

A second-round pick in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games over six seasons in Jacksonville.

