UGA player's father, estate seek $40 million in lawsuit over fatal crash
AP source: Harris postpones MTV event over writers' strike

By SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Hollywood writers' strike that's snarling the television and movie industries has now scrambled the White House schedule.

A MTV special on mental health that was expected to feature Vice President Kamala Harris next week has been postponed, according to her office.

A person familiar with the decision said Harris chose not to travel to the Los Angeles-area event because that would have been seen as crossing the picket line. That's a political nonstarter for Democrats who rely on union support.

The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about the decision to postpone MTV’s Mental Health Action Day Conversation.

President Joe Biden called for a "fair deal" for writers at a White House movie screening this week.

“Nights like these are a reminder of stories and the importance of treating storytellers with the dignity, respect and the value they deserve,” Biden said. “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved and the writers are given a fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

