AP source: Harden, 76ers agree on 2-year, $68 million deal

Harden’s plans have been clear since Philadelphia’s season ended: He was committed to staying with the 76ers and committed to help them get better.

“I’ll be here,” Harden said on May 12, when Philadelphia’s season ended with a playoff loss to Miami. “Yeah, I’ll be here. Whatever makes this team, whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level.”

Harden is a three-time scoring champion and averaged 22.0 points and 10.3 assists during his time with Brooklyn and Philadelphia last season. The seven-time All-NBA player was the 2018 NBA MVP and is a member of the league’s 75th anniversary team.

