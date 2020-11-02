AP source: Garoppolo, Kittle out indefinitely for 49ers

Garoppolo originally sprained his ankle in a Week 2 win at the New York Jets and missed the next two games. He struggled in his first game back against Miami before playing better in wins over the Rams and New England. Garoppolo re-injured the ankle in Sunday’s 37-27 loss at Seattle and was pulled in the second half.

He is completing 67.1% of his passes this season, while averaging 7.8 yards per attempt, with seven TDs, five interceptions for a 92.4 rating. All of those numbers are down from 2019 when he helped San Francisco win 13 games in the regular season and make it to the Super Bowl.

This is the third significant injury of Garoppolo’s career. He hurt his shoulder in New England in 2016 and had a season-ending injury for San Francisco in 2018.

Nick Mullens will replace Garoppolo as starter beginning Thursday night against Green Bay. Mullens played well in one start this season before getting pulled in the fourth quarter of a 25-20 loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 4. Mullens threw for 238 yards and two TDs in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Kittle hurt his knee in Week 1 and missed the next two games before returning with a 15-catch, 183-yard performance against the Eagles. He had 37 catches for 474 yards and two TDs in six games this season for San Francisco.

The Niners are hoping to get Jordan Reed back from a knee injury to take Kittle’s place against Green Bay.

San Francisco also traded linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans on Monday in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice.

___

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) eludes New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) after catching a pass in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne