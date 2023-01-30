X
AP source: Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.

Fangio, who had been one of the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidates this offseason, was Denver's head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30.

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.

Miami finished the season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs as the team dealt with various injuries.

The 64-year-old Fangio, a respected defensive mind, figures to mesh well with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and the talent Miami has on defense.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had a career year, totaling 98 tackles. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and rookie cornerback Kader Kohou both had standout seasons.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

