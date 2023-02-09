BreakingNews
GBI, activist’s family react to Atlanta police department training center footage
X
Dark Mode Toggle

AP source: Darvish gets $90M from Padres to stay through '28

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

Darvish will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He's set to stay under contract with San Diego until he's 42.

The right-handed Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish, 36, was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline56m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
7h ago

Harrison Butker is hoping for a Georgia Tech football revival
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
1h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech losing streak comes to end vs. Notre Dame
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison
6m ago
US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance
7m ago
Vermont gun center must rid property of buildings by summer
9m ago
Featured

Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
1h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top