D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment

The move takes Bumgarner off the team's 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The big left-hander hasn't lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.