BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 blocked in Atlanta after motorcyclist killed in crash with HERO
X

D-backs designate 4-time All-Star Bumgarner for assignment

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated left-hander Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start.

The move takes Bumgarner off the team's 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The big left-hander hasn't lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup in St. Louis.

“I wish I had some kind of answers,” Bumgarner said after Wednesday's game. “Not that I’m not going look for them — I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”

Bumgarner is owed roughly $34.4 million on the remainder of his contract, including $20.4 million this season. If he clears waivers, he would be clear to sign with any team for a prorated share of the league minimum of $720,000.

Bumgarner had been one of baseball's best pitchers during 11 seasons with the Giants, helping them win three World Series titles. He was a workhorse for San Francisco during that time, going over 200 innings seven times in addition to 16 postseason appearances, including a memorable five-inning save in Game 7 of the '14 Series.

___

AP Sports Writer John Marshall contributed to this story.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?10h ago

Kris Medlen debuts as Braves analyst for Bally Sports this weekend
3h ago

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Excellence in practice separates Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King
1h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
1h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
1h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks guard Trae Young mourns death of great grandfather on social media
2h ago
The Latest
Dan Bongino, 'Unfiltered' Fox News host, leaving network
8m ago
Fugees rapper's case that crossed Hollywood, DC goes to jury
9m ago
Why Sudan's conflict matters to the rest of the world
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HANDOUT

Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
4h ago
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
8h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top