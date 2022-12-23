ajc logo
X

AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.

Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns, who have made previous long-term investments on their line with five-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio (three years, $48 million) and right guard Wyatt Teller (four years, $56.8 million).

Conklin was recently named the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication to overcoming the injury as well as community involvement.

A two-time All-Pro, Conklin spent his first four seasons with Tennessee. He was a walk-on at Michigan State before being drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Titans.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game1h ago

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Georgia Bulldogs add 3 more on Day 2 of early signing period
17h ago

Credit: Butch Dill

X-factors against the Ravens: Falcons developing a 1-2 punch on offense
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

3 key matchups: Falcons at Ravens
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Morgan Lee

Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
10m ago
US officials: COVID, cyclone bomb won't slow Santa's travels
10m ago
Megan Thee Stallion, misogynoir at center of shooting trial
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
5h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top