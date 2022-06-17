ajc logo
X

AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

National & World News
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players

A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

“We just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said afterward. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”

The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team's owner would not testify at a hearing next week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste, right, and Josh Drayden (38) practice during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste, right, and Josh Drayden (38) practice during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste, right, and Josh Drayden (38) practice during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gestures during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gestures during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gestures during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (76) and guard Wes Schweitzer (71) take part in a drill during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (76) and guard Wes Schweitzer (71) take part in a drill during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Combined ShapeCaption
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (76) and guard Wes Schweitzer (71) take part in a drill during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

Editors' Picks
Braves dominate bad teams, ready for Giants and Dodgers22h ago
Former UGA player Warner dies; high school coach of LeCounte, McMillan
4h ago
Atlanta sets sights on World Cup semifinal, broadcast center
1h ago
Atlanta United credited with helping city land spot as World Cup host
3h ago
Atlanta United credited with helping city land spot as World Cup host
3h ago
Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal
10m ago
The Latest
Belgian bishop declines cardinal honor over abuse record
6m ago
Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule
9m ago
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
12m ago
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top