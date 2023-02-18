AP source: Commanders finalizing hire of Bieniemy as OC

Bieniemy will get the chance to call plays and run every aspect of Washington's offense under Ron Rivera, a defensive-minded coach and former linebacker who's going into his fourth season in charge of the team's football operations.

Bieniemy inherits second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who goes into spring as the starter, and an offense that includes running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson and top receiver Terry McLaurin.

A running back for nine seasons in the 1990s, Bieniemy has coached at the college and pro levels. He coached running backs with Kansas City for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator and before that worked at the University of Colorado and for the Minnesota Vikings as a position coach.

