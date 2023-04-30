X

AP source: Cogliano out indefinitely with fracture in neck

By PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely after he suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 in Seattle

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 in Seattle on Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely, according to the person who spoke to the AP on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury.

Cogliano was hit into the boards from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. He went to the locker room as Eberle served a penalty for boarding.

Cogliano later returned to a game that Colorado won 4-1 to tie the first-round series at 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday in Denver.

Eberle was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline. Colorado saw defenseman Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 after his hit on Jared McCann.

Sportsnet first reported Cogliano’s injury and status that he’s out indefinitely.

The 35-year-old Cogliano was an instrumental piece in the franchise's third Stanley Cup championship last season. He brings grit, tenacity and experience to the ice for the banged-up Avalanche. His 120 career playoff games are the most of any current Avalanche player.

Colorado is already without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined all season after knee surgery. They're also missing Valeri Nichushkin for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20, when he scored in Colorado's 3-2 victory.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

