Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

AP source: Clowney latest Browns player to test positive

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) for no gain during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: David Richard

Credit: David Richard

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
A person familiar with the situation tells AP that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has joined Cleveland’s massive COVID-19 list after a positive test

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney joined the team's massive COVID-19 list after a positive test on Friday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Clowney tested positive along with linebackers Mack Wilson Sr. and Tony Fields, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team continues to test in advance of Saturday's game against Las Vegas.

The Browns are already down starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and his backup, Case Keenum, after both tested positive earlier this week.

As of now, Cleveland could be without as many as 16 regulars for Saturday's game, which could have playoff implications.

The NFL has said it has no plans to postpone the game. The Browns are also scheduled to play in Green Bay on Christmas.

Clowney has played his best football over the past two weeks for the Browns (7-6), who signed him to bookend with All-Pro Myles Garrett.

With Mayfield and Keenum expected to be out, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is slated to start. He made 16 starts over three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns are signing quarterback Kyle Lauletta, who spent training camp with the team. Lauletta’s agent announced the move on Twitter.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talk to referee Jerome Boger (23) after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Credit: Gail Burton

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talk to referee Jerome Boger (23) after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talk to referee Jerome Boger (23) after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Credit: Gail Burton

Credit: Gail Burton

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips
4m ago
One Jeffrey Epstein ex testifies in defense of another
6m ago
Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations
6m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top