AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

Mahomes said Saturday night that his ankle already felt "better than I thought it would feel now.”

Still, high ankle sprains are notoriously difficultto overcome. Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sustained one in late November and landed on injured reserve, and only last week did he finally return to practice.

“I don’t want to jump to things right now, but let’s just see how it goes here the next couple days,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Saturday night. “It’s going to be sore, I know, but let’s see where he is at. He’s had this before and he was able to keep pushing through, actually against Jacksonville whenever — a couple of years ago, same type of deal.

“The main thing is that he’s safe,” Reid said, “or as safe as you can be on a football field. That’s the important thing.”

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter against the Jaguars but still threw for 195 yards and two scores. The second of them was a throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter that ultimately provided the winning margin.

While Mahomes was out, backup Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard touchdown drive.

“I've got to tell you, 15 is tough as nails, being able to come back in," Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. "Even staying in after the injury and handing the ball off while he's basically hobbling on one leg. The guy — that just shows you his love for the game and his character and his will to just be out there for his team and doing everything he can to help us win.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Ed Zurga Credit: Ed Zurga

Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson