AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title

But with a core of young players assembled by Altman, the Cavs are relevant again and appear built for sustained success.

Altman made astute selections in guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley, lottery draft picks in 2019 and 2021 respectively, and his trade last season for center Jarrett Allen has accelerated Cleveland’s rebuild.

The 39-year-old Altman has been with the Cavs since 2012, first working in personnel before becoming the assistant GM to David Griffin. Altman was promoted to GM in 2017, taking over when Griffin left after the Cavs won the NBA title.

Last month, the Cavs extended coach J.B. Bickerstaff through the 2026-27 season.

