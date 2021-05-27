AP source: Caroline Kennedy considered for ambassadorship

Kennedy, along with her uncle Sen. Ted Kennedy, also offered a critical early endorsement to Obama in his 2008 run for the White House.

Biden is expected to soon announce his first major tranche of political ambassadorial nominations, according to White House officials.

The Associated Press has previously reported that he is expected to nominate former senior State Department official Nicholas Burns to serve in China, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in India, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in Japan, and former deputy secretary of state Tom Nides to Israel.

Ken Salazar, a former colleague of Biden’s in the Senate and Obama-era Interior Department secretary, is a top candidate for the Mexico ambassadorship. Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Sen. John McCain and a longtime friend of the president and first lady Jill Biden, is under consideration for an ambassadorial position, including leading the U.N. World Food Program.

Prominent Democratic fundraisers Denise Bauer, Jane Hartley and David Cohen have also emerged as leading contenders for postings in France, Italy and Canada, respectively, according to people familiar with the White House deliberations but also not authorized to publicly comment on the matter. During the Obama administration, Bauer served as ambassador to Belgium, and Hartley was ambassador to France and Monaco. Cohen is a top executive at the cable company Comcast.