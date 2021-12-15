AP source: Browns QB Mayfield tests positive for COVID-19

Despite the outbreak in Cleveland, an NFL spokesman tells AP there’s been “no discussion of changing the game’s status.”

The league has been dealing with a major rise in cases this week. There were 65 reported cases on Monday and Tuesday, the worst two-day outbreak since the pandemic started.

Mayfield, who has been contending with injuries all season, was one of the new positive cases on Wednesday. On Monday, he and and his wife, Emily, appeared at Christmas event at a local Boys & Girls chapter.

Mayfield has played most of this season with a fracture in his left shoulder, but following Sunday's win over Baltimore said he's feeling better than he had in months. If he can't play Saturday, veteran backup Case Keenum will start.

Keenum filled in for an injured Mayfield earlier this season and led the Browns to a win over Denver.

Stefanksi is vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the team said in statement he’s “feeling fine.” He's not currently showing any symptoms and will continue to coach the team remotely this week.

The AP's Coach of the Year in 2020, Stefanski and the other positive players will have to be asymptomatic and produce two negative tests to be eligible to participate in Saturday’s game.

Last season, Stefanski tested positive in the days leading up to the Browns' wild-card game at Pittsburgh and was required to isolate at home. He was the AP's Coach of the Year in his first season.

If Stefanski is out, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach for the game at Cleveland, just as he did in January's game at Pittsburgh.

Also, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)