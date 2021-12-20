AP source: Browns' Mayfield still out, Mullens starting QB

The Browns had hoped the NFL's decision to postpone the game from Saturday until Monday would allow players to return. But Mayfield didn't produce a required negative test, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team doesn't have to reveal its eligible players until later in the day.

Mayfield had missed only one game this season despite a variety of injuries. He'll now have to sit out as the Browns (7-6) try to stay in the thick of a tight playoff race. A win over the Raiders would put Cleveland in first place in the AFC North.