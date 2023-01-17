ajc logo
AP source: Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns have hired former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are hiring former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Schwartz, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive adviser in Tennessee, was one of four candidates to meet with the Browns. He previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Cleveland.

Cleveland's search for a coordinator began last week when coach Kevin Stefanski fired Joe Woods after three seasons, which ended with a disappointing 7-10 mark in 2022.

The 56-year-old Schwartz began his NFL career as a scout with Cleveland in the 1990s. He will take over the Browns' defense once he signs his contract, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that hasn't happened yet.

Schwartz previously has worked as a coordinator with the Titans, Bills and Eagles. He won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia's defense in 2017.

One of Schwartz's top priorities will be fixing Cleveland's run defense. The Browns allowed 135 yards per game.

In 2009, Schwartz inherited a 0-16 Lions team. He went 29-51 in five seasons and took Detroit to the playoffs in his third year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

