AP source: Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury

Griner, who was drafted No. 1 in 2013 by the Mercury, was listed Saturday on Phoenix's roster on the WNBA website.

Since returning home from Russia, Griner has been out of the public spotlight, with the exception of appearances at the Super Bowl, the Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event in Phoenix, where she lives.

She skipped a USA Basketball training camp earlier this month, but the organization made it clear she could take all the time she needed to decide if she wanted to play for the U.S. again.

The WNBA has said it will address getting Griner special travel accommodations, such as charter flights, after she signed.

"We are very cognizant of BG's unique situation," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP earlier this month. "We've been planning and we've been thinking it through with security experts, BG's side, our side. We'll find the right time to comment on it when she signs with a team."

Earlier Saturday, the Mercury signed Diana Taurasi to a multiyear contract. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer has only played with the Mercury since being drafted No. 1 by the team in 2004.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports