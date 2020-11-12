AP source: Braves' Minasian is frontrunner to be Angels GM

Minasian emerged as one of five finalists for the job earlier this week. The other top contender for the job was Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, a former Angels front-office employee under Eppler and ex-Angels GM Jerry Dipoto.

Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter also were finalists.

The big-budget Angels have endured five straight losing seasons for the first time since 1977, and their winning percentage over the past two seasons is their worst two-year run since 1992-93. Los Angeles hasn't won a playoff game since 2009.

Angels President John Carpino and former Angels general manager Bill Stoneman have led the search for the fifth general manager since Moreno bought the team in 2003.

Minasian would be the third first-time general manager hired by Moreno.

