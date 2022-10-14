ajc logo
X

AP Source: Brady could be fined for apparent kick of Jarrett

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press

The NFL has looked at Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s disputed roughing-the-passer penalty on Tampa Bay's Tom Brady to determine whether Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the league notifies players of fines on Friday. Fines for kicking are $10,500 for a first offense and $15,500 for a second.

Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 win over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.

Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones are automatically subject to fines for roughing penalties that sparked outrage among players, coaches and fans because the hits didn’t seem to warrant flags.

Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for first offense and $20,000 for second. It was the first offense this season for both Jarrett and Jones.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team4h ago

Coaches discuss going from big-city programs to rural ones
9h ago

Credit: AP

At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project
11h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch
23h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves star Ronald Acuña suffers no structural damage when hit by pitch
23h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Daijun Edwards dominant in role for top-ranked Bulldogs
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ethan Hyman

Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect 'contained'
8m ago
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be 'insane'
11m ago
Snell: Dodgers-Padres NLDS at Petco Park should be 'insane'
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

In Georgia Senate debate, stakes are high
6h ago
AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top