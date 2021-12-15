AP source: Biden-Manchin talks on $2T Dem bill going poorly

Many Democrats consider the expanded child tax credit crucial for the millions of families it helps and for the legislation's prospects of moving through the narrowly divided Congress. The measure also has money for health care, universal prekindergarten and climate change programs.

“It would be a disaster for working families and parents in this country," Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said of the consequences if the child tax credit fell from the bill.

According to senators and aides, Schumer has not said he is planning to delay work on the bill into next year. But many obstacles must be cleared before the bill can come to the floor, let alone be approved.

Schumer must reach agreements with Manchin over his demands to curb the legislation's price tag and remove provisions he opposes, such as required paid family leave and some tax credits for clean energy. There are other disputes as well, including how to increase federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The Senate's parliamentarian still has to consider whether many provisions abide by the chamber's rules and should remain in the legislation. These include a Democratic effort to help millions of immigrants stay temporarily in the United States.

Schumer has scheduled the Senate to be in session the week of Jan. 3, possibly suggesting he wants lawmakers to plunge quickly back into work on the bill. Congress is seldom in session in early January in election years.

Biden and Manchin have spoken by phone about the legislation at least twice this week.

Schumer sidestepped a question by reporters on Tuesday about whether he thinks Manchin wants the overall bill approved. “Sen. Manchin’s having good discussions with the president, as I said, and we’re doing all of the things we have to do to get it in play,” Schumer said.

The House approved its version of the legislation in November.

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.