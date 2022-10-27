ajc logo
X

AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A person familiar with the situation tells AP that Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.

ESPN reported Chase will miss four to six weeks.

Chase was held out of practice Thursday as the Bengals (4-3) continued preparing for Monday night's game at Cleveland.

Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati's Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week's win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said only that Chase was dealing with a hip issue and his status was day to day.

The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. If Chase has to go on IR, he would be out a minimum of four weeks.

In his second season, the 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase, who played with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at LSU, had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Jeff Dean

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
The Latest

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives
24m ago
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
26m ago
Nevada election chief tells rural county to halt hand count
28m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
6h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
15h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top