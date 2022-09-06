AP source: Backup C Montrezl Harrell, 76ers agree to deal

The Sixers have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell in a move that will reunite him with coach Doc Rivers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020 when Rivers still coached the Los Angeles Clippers. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.