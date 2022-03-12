AP source: All-Star lefty Rodón to Giants for $44M, 2 yrs

The deal is pending a physical with the defending NL West champions, the person told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't announced. The agreement came one after the Major League Baseball lockout ended.

The 29-year-old Rodón spent his first seven major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, so this will mark his first stint in the National League. He is coming off a career-best season in which he set a high for wins in going 13-5 with a career-low 2.37 ERA over 24 starts.