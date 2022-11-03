76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain

The 33-year-old Harden averaged 22 points and 10 assists in the first nine games of the season. Harden, the 2018 MVP, had seemingly recovered from lingering tightness in his left hamstring last season that decimated his explosiveness and forced him into what he called “tough times, lot of dark moments" in his personal life during the recovery.

The Sixers play six of their next seven games at home, including what could still be an anticipated Nov. 22 game at the Wells Fargo Center that would have seen Harden go against his old Brooklyn team and the player he was traded for, Ben Simmons.

In Harden’s 2017-18 MVP season, he joined Michael Jordan as the only players to average at least 20 points, eight assists, five rebounds and 1.7 steals in a season. He led the league in scoring, 3-pointers and 50-point games with four and led the Rockets to an NBA-best 65 wins.

The seven-time All-NBA player was also named last year to the league’s 75th anniversary team.

