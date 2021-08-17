AP Source: 76ers, Embiid agree to $196 million, 4-year deal

His new deal will start in 2023-24. Embiid and the 76ers signed a $148 million, five-year extension that kicked in with the 2018-19 season.

Embiid averaged 24.8 points and 11.3 rebounds over his first five seasons in the NBA. Embiid, a native of Cameroon, sat out his first two seasons with injuries and has never played more than 64 games in a season over his career. He missed games this year with a bone bruise on his left knee.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a Game 3 first-round win over Washington.

Embiid has solidified his future in Philly at the same time fellow All-Star guard Ben Simmons faces an uncertain one with the team after a rough offseason. The Sixers expected to pair Embiid and Simmons as cornerstones who could keep the Sixers East contenders for a decade. Instead, Simmons became the scapegoat for the Sixers' early elimination from the playoffs and his name has been dangled in trade rumors all summer.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports