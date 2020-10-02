AP source: 2 more Titans test positive in COVID-19 outbreak

The Titans instead find themselves on an unexpected bye, hoping to return to work inside their own building Monday or Tuesday. But further testing could delay that return, and more positives could jeopardize the Titans' next scheduled game Oct. 11 against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville.

Tennessee's outbreak started with a defensive back on the practice squad added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24. Then outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen's test result came back positive on Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley, with five other team personnel testing positive. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth player on that list Wednesday, and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton became the fifth Thursday.

With the new cases, the Titans’ total is now 14: seven players and seven other organization members just since last Saturday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he’s confident the Titans have followed the contact tracing protocol to identify anyone at risk from being close together.

