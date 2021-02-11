AP promotes Daisy Veerasingham to COO

Veerasingham has led the redesign of AP’s video business, including the development of a platform with live channels and video from outside the AP. Her leadership of the revenue division came as AP pushed to broaden its customer base beyond newspapers and other traditional media.

“Her remarkable performance as a revenue leader and her commitment to AP’s news values make her the ideal choice for COO,” Pruitt said in a statement.

Veerasingham, a British national of Sri Lankan descent, joined AP in 2004 in London as a sales director for AP Television News. She will relocate to New York from London for her new role.

“AP’s mission to advance the power of facts through its journalism is critically important,” Veerasingham said in a statement. “I am thrilled to work together with Gary and our excellent leadership teams across the company to ensure that AP continues to deliver for our members and customers around the world.”