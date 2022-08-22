AP preseason All-America team highlighted by Alabama stars

Ohio State was second behind Alabama, just like in the AP Top 25, with three first-team selections and five players overall.

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba were all selected to the first team. C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the second-team quarterback. Tackle Dawand Jones made the second-team offensive line.

Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia had three players picked to the first-team: tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Nolan Smith made the second-team at edge rusher.

In a sign of college football's new era of loosened transfer rules, seven players selected to the two teams have transferred in their college careers, including Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Ricks (LSU) from Alabama.

Southern California receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt in 2021, was a first-team selection.

Transfers joining Gibbs on the second-team were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Louisiana-Lafayette); Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (LSU); Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern); and Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (South Carolina).

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

Defense

Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.

Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Battle is among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Battle is among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Oct. 2, 2021. Ricks, a transfer from LSU, is among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks (1) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Baton Rouge, La., Oct. 2, 2021. Ricks, a transfer from LSU, is among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson plays against Tulsa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Johnson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson plays against Tulsa during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Johnson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs next to Utah cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Smith-Njigba was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs next to Utah cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Smith-Njigba was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Bowers was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reaches for a ball in the second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Carter was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) reaches for a ball in the second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Carter was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Rongo was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Rongo was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, File) Credit: Brett Davis Credit: Brett Davis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Southern California receiver Jordan Addison speaks with reporters on the school's campus in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Addison was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham, File) Credit: Greg Beacham Credit: Greg Beacham Combined Shape Caption FILE - Southern California receiver Jordan Addison speaks with reporters on the school's campus in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Addison was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham, File) Credit: Greg Beacham Credit: Greg Beacham

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Robinson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college football first team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Robinson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college football first team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Skoronski was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, FIle) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Combined Shape Caption FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. Skoronski was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, FIle) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Southern California left tackle Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks California linebacker Orin Patu (48) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Vorhees was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File) Credit: D. Ross Cameron Credit: D. Ross Cameron Combined Shape Caption FILE - Southern California left tackle Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks California linebacker Orin Patu (48) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Vorhees was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File) Credit: D. Ross Cameron Credit: D. Ross Cameron

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Chandler was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond Combined Shape Caption FILE - Louisville offensive guard Caleb Chandler answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Chandler was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File) Credit: Nell Redmond Credit: Nell Redmond

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Patterson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Combined Shape Caption FILE - Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Patterson was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Combined Shape Caption FILE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) runs through drills during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Boutte was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption FILE - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) runs through drills during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Boutte was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Vaugh was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Vaugh was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Moody was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Combined Shape Caption FILE - Michigan place kicker Jake Moody kicks a field goal against Georgia during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Moody was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. McDonald was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. McDonald was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Foskey was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri Combined Shape Caption FILE - Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) plays during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Foskey was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 2021. Bresee was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is sacked by Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 2021. Bresee was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) waits to enter the field before an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Sewell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File) Credit: Andy Nelson Credit: Andy Nelson Combined Shape Caption FILE - Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) waits to enter the field before an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Sewell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File) Credit: Andy Nelson Credit: Andy Nelson

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Campbell was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Antonio Johnson was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski Combined Shape Caption FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) plays in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Antonio Johnson was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moss was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall Combined Shape Caption FILE - Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Moss was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall