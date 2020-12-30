AP PHOTOS: Louisiana residents struggle months after storms

Since then, they have been living as a family in tents, only recently acquiring a camper for their son, Ricky Jr.; his fiancée, Katelyn Smith; and their 1-year-old boy; and a propane water heater that has allowed them to take hot showers.

The Trahans have received used clothing, occasional meals and other help from volunteers, but they still confront daily challenges. A recent cold front with strong winds and rain knocked out their gas generator, while extension cords plugged into a power strip lying in the wet mud had to be covered with plastic to protect them from the elements. Volunteers had given them a Christmas tree and lights to help them celebrate the holiday, but the rough weather forced them to stow the gifts in a storage tent.