AP PHOTOS: German circus on hold as partial lockdown starts

As Germany embarks Monday on a four-week partial lockdown, the family-run circus joins theaters, cinemas, sports facilities, restaurants and bars across the country in shutting down and hoping for the best. Authorities decided last week to impose the restrictions, worried that a rapid rise in coronavirus infections could overwhelm the country's health system if left unchecked.

Tino Kraemer, 49, heads the circus that has been in his family for seven generations. He is joined by his wife, Jennifer, and their six children in keeping the circus going and putting on shows — along with 25 animals, including geese, ponies and a llama.