AP PHOTOS: Circus school in full swing again, despite COVID

Only technical classes are face-to-face at the school facilities, where the use of masks depends on an official sports protocol. It creates scenes where one student is hanging upside down with a white mask on while others are swinging with only a smile to cover their face.

Billings, the U.S. student, played down the impact of the measures on her daily routine: “Being in the school is honestly not so different: we have to wear masks and the different years are more separate,” she said. “Relationships with the coaches are a little bit different. We stay further away and they wear masks the whole time, but the actual relationship hasn’t changed much.”

Like so many students, Billings says the pandemic has drawn a thick veil over her future.

“I am not entirely sure where I would like to be in 5 years. I feel a lot of that depends on how we deal with corona. All I know is that I would like to be performing or creating in a circus," she said.

A student works on her performance during a class at the Superior School of Circus Arts (ESAC) in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

