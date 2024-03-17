Nation & World News

AP PHOTOS: Boston celebrates St. Patrick's Day; Biden holds White House brunch with Irish leader

While some American cities celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a day early, others, including Boston, one of the most Irish cities in the country, kicked off parades and festivities on Sunday
A man wearing a costume he described as that of St. Patrick, center, walks with a group of firefighters during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A man wearing a costume he described as that of St. Patrick, center, walks with a group of firefighters during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — While some American cities celebrated St. Patrick's Day a day early this weekend, Boston, one of the most Irish cities in the country, held its parades and festivities on Sunday, or March 17.

Crowds of green-clad revelers lined the streets for the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which typically draws about 1 million people. It not only celebrates the city’s Irish heritage but also Evacuation Day, commemorating the evacuation of British troops from Boston during the Revolutionary War.

In Washington, President Joe Biden held a St. Patrick’s Day brunch for Catholic leaders in the East Room on Sunday. The room was decked out for the holiday, with an Irish flag, shamrocks and green and gold tablecloths. Guest seating cards were written in Celtic-looking green lettering.

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, attended the event with his partner, Matthew Barrett.

Biden, a devout Catholic who is exceedingly proud of his Irish heritage, said he was grateful to Varadkar for spending time with him on the holiday, and he thanked the Catholic leaders for their humanitarian work.

“Welcome, everyone, to St. Patrick’s Day at the White House,” Biden told the crowd. The president also hosted a reception later Sunday.

In Boston, other St. Patrick’s Day events were also taking place around the city, including a memorial Mass and a boxing tournament. Long-running Boston punk band Dropkick Murphys was set to play the first of its back-to-back St. Patrick’s Day concerts.

A fireman, left, from a group of firemen from around the United States give high fives to people in the crowd while marching in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums march in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Members of the Boston Police Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums march in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Floats and vehicles make their way along the parade route as spectators watch during the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

People in costume watch the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

A person waves an Irish flag while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, left, and President Joe Biden speak at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, left, and President Joe Biden speak at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden, from second left, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, arrive at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, from left, President Joe Biden and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, arrive at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden, left, and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrive at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden, left, and Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrive at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden greets attendees at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, left, and President Joe Biden speak at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, from left, President Joe Biden and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, arrive at a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a St. Patrick's Day brunch with Catholic leaders in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

A firefighter greets spectators as they watch the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade from a window, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

