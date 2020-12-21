AP Interview: China signals shift but no let-up in Xinjiang

He said the party is exploring ways to achieve sustained stability in multi-ethnic, border areas such as Xinjiang, a far west region about 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from Beijing.

“We need to think more about the deep-seated issues, including the social foundation and the soil that give rise to extremism and terrorism," he said.

Xu repeated the government's vehement denials of forced labor, in which vocational training graduates are allegedly pressured to work in factories both in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China.

He said that 117,000 people have gone to work in other parts of China since 2014 through programs that have enabled them to develop skills and leave farms for higher-paying factory work.

The U.S. customs agency has blocked imports of clothing and other goods from Xinjiang this year over the forced labor issue, and U.K. politicians are demanding that British companies ensure their supply chains are free of forced labor.

The U.S. restrictions have driven some of the region's firms to seek other markets, Xu said, both at home and abroad.

“One can’t assume that Xinjiang companies can’t live without the U.S. market or some U.S. companies,” he said.

Xu Guixiang, the deputy director-general of the Xinjiang Communist Party publicity department, speaks during an interview in Beijing on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Chinese Communist Party official signaled Monday that there would likely be no let-up in its crackdown in the Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

