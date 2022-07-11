AP exclusive: New skate blade for off-ice training unveiled

The metal skate insert and the Abductor slide — which former QB Jason Johnson and co-founder called “a dumbbell for your feet” — was developed with assistance from inventor and entrepreneur Zenon Dragan, known for developing drone technology and having one of his featured in the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum.

Riou said it helps players move their legs in and out off the ice like skating better than using a towel or something else to provide resistance.

Acknowledging how hard it is to translate gym work to the ice, McNabb said he got hooked on using the DriBlades.

“All those little muscles you can’t get to unless you are on ice, you can target,” McNabb said. “After I stepped on the ice, I noticed an immediate difference.”

Johnson, who played at the University of Arizona and then three seasons in the Canadian Football League, said the most common responses from those who tried the blades were, “Why didn't we have this 20 years ago?” and “Why haven't I always been using this?”

“We want this just to be another part of a hockey player’s bag,” Johnson said. “The fact that you can just pop out your ice blade now and pop in a DriBlade in 10 seconds and train with it, I think is a huge advantage.”

Riou, who has been training NHL players and others since 2003 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, said he thought it was a good middle ground between skating treadmills and power skating on ice.

“What were we doing before?” he said. “Here you’re in your shoes and then you go onto the ice and see if you’re better. That was it before. That’s crazy when you understand the physics of skating. This thing actually gives you a chance.”

