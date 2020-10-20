AP Exclusive: 1,500 arrests in DEA violent crime initiative

As part of the project, the agency has changed some of the structure of its operations, including assigning specific coordinators in each field office for violent crime and working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to trace guns that are used in drug crimes or by suspected drug traffickers, officials said.

The DEA also seized 162 kilograms of heroin and 158 kilograms of fentanyl, along with about $24 million in assets since the operation launched on Aug. 1, officials said.

The federal government’s resources provide value for local law enforcement officials and agents can use specific government databases and share intelligence to link street-level dealers to larger networks and cartels, Shea said. He said the agents being assigned to the cases also bring “sophisticated organizational investigations,” targeting the leaders of drug-trafficking organizations.

“By going after the violent crime, we’ve been able to investigate the larger regional groups,” Shea said.

The initiative, while similar to the much-touted Operation Legend -- a Justice Department partnership with local law enforcement officials in about a dozen cities across the U.S. aimed at reducing crime, working to solve outstanding cases and prioritizing the arrest of violent criminals -- is meant to be a longer-term initiative at the DEA and emphasize the importance of going after criminals who are committing violent street crime, Shea said.

In some cases, agents have been able to directly trace drugs being sold by street-level dealers in U.S. cities to cartels in Mexico, allowing DEA to expand its intelligence, he said.

The initiative is being announced at a news conference in Boston, Massachusetts, where officials will also discuss a monthslong investigation targeting street-level cocaine and fentanyl distributors that resulted in 14 arrest warrants and eight search warrants in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“It is a different way to look at it, but we’re getting the same result,” Shea said. “Plus, we’re addressing the violent crime problem in these localities.”