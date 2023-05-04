BreakingNews
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
X

Anxiety knocks regional banks, shares slump

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
Anxiety about a rush of withdrawals by customers of regional banks continues to roil the financial sector as PacWest Bancorp attempted to calm investors investors overnight with its shares plunged 45%

Anxiety over the potential for a rush of withdrawals by customers of regional banks continues to roil the financial sector with PacWest Bancorp attempting to calm investors overnight as its shares plunging more than 39%.

PacWest said early Thursday that it exploring asset sales and has been approached by several parties about a deal and that talks are ongoing. The bank insisted that it has not experienced high numbers of customer withdrawals in the wake of the failure and sale of First Republic Bank after a modern day bank run.

The anxiety over stability and the potential for contagion wracked other regional banks early Thursday.

Zions Bancorp slumped more than 11%, Comerica fell more than 8%, and KeyCorp fell more than 7%.

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corp. on Thursday said they've called off a planned merger, citing regulatory hurdles. Toronto-Dominion Bank said in February that it was buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal.

The deal faced greater scrutiny given recent events in the banking system, and TD Bank has sizeable operations in the U.S.

Shares of First Horizon plunged more than 42% before the opening bell Thursday.

A number of banks have been knocked off balance by recent actions by the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years as part of that campaign, its tenth consecutive rate hike.

Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would monitor several factors, including the turmoil in the banking sector.

The Fed chair stressed his belief that the collapse of three large banks in the past six weeks will likely cause other banks to tighten lending, and that would help the Fed in its inflation fight.

“Banks have weathered a tumultuous environment for the past two months and uncertainty lingers in the smaller regional bank segment,” JPMorgan told clients.

The firm anticipates bank stocks continuing to be pressured due to regulatory and economic uncertainty, among other factors.

“Regulatory concerns primarily would translate into how much banks need to add to capital, liquidity, and debt, all of which would strengthen them longer term but hurt EPS,” it said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pseudo slot machines create opportunity for ‘shenanigans’ in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
8h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
8h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
8m ago
Shopify narrowing its ambition, sells Deliverr, cuts staff
17m ago
US claims for unemployment aid jump, but remain low
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
3h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
9h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top