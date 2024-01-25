Antisemitic acts have risen sharply in Belgium since the Israel-Hamas war began

The report cited cases of beatings, graffiti and the desecration of dozens of graves in the Jewish section of a cemetery close to the city of Charleroi.

By way of comparison, Unia said it received four to five reports per month relating to anti-Semitism in 2022, for a total of 57 reports.

“We can therefore speak of a clear increase in reports of anti-Semitic since October 7, 2023,” Unia said in a report.

Unia said it also received eight reports of discrimination or hate speech linked to the Palestinian origin, Arab origin or the Muslim belief of the people targeted between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7

Many European countries have registered a rise in reported anti-Semitic acts and comments since the outbreak of the war. Belgium has a Jewish population of about 29,000, according to the World Jewish Congress. Although most of the Jewish community in the capital, Brussels, is secular, the port city of Antwerp has a large ultra-Orthodox population and the largest Hasidic community in Europe.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 25,400 people have been killed and another 63,000 wounded in the enclave since the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel in which militants from Gaza killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

___

More coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/anti-semitism