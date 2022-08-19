Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort

Combined Shape Caption

FILE - Dr. Roberto Ieraci vaccinate a woman in a vaccine center in Rome on Feb. 23, 2018. An anti-vaccine group that has harassed doctors and public officials in Italy and France is still active on platforms like Facebook despite efforts to rein in their abuse and misinformation. The organization, known as V_V, bombards its victims with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of abusive posts. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino