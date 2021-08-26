Anti-parasite drug's use at Arkansas jail sparks probe

Board Director Amy Embry on Thursday declined to elaborate on the panel's investigation, which she said began in the last two days. Embry said the investigation came in response to multiple complaints related to news reports about the use of ivermectin at the Washington County jail.

Washington County's sheriff confirmed Tuesday night that jail inmates had been prescribed ivermectin, but did not say how many. It wasn't clear if all the inmates who were prescribed the medication had tested positive for COVID-19.