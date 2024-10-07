Anti-Israel protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat's Ohio home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Masked anti-Israel demonstrators escalated their harassment of a Jewish congressman on the eve of Monday's anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, pitching an encampment outside Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman 's Cincinnati residence.

Landsman said Monday that the protesters arrived outside his home early Sunday. By evening, they set up tents, cots and sleeping bags in the road and spent the night harassing him and his family members, forcing them to secure a police escort in order to enter and exit safely, the congressman said.

“On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the October 7th terror attacks, when Jews were brutally murdered and kidnapped, these people came to the home of a Jewish family at night, dressed in all black and fully masked," Landsman said in a statement. He said that he and his daughter would be forced to navigate the encampment in order to attend an Oct. 7 service later Monday.