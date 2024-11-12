Anti-government protesters blame rampant corruption for roof crash that killed 14 people in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Anti-government protesters in Serbia on Monday demanded arrests and the resignations of top officials over the deadly collapse of a concrete roof at a railway station that killed 14 people in a northern city this month.

The rally in Belgrade blamed the collapse on rampant corruption and sloppy renovation work on the station building in Novi Sad — part of a wider deal with Chinese state companies involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the Balkan country.

Borislav Novakovic, a former mayor of Novi Sad, accused the ruling populists of “filling their bloody pockets while filling cemeteries in Serbia." The state was "responsible for the crime that took 14 lives,” he added. The crowd chanted “jail” in response.