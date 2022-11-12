ajc logo
X

Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

National & World News
By LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters have protested the country's cost of living crisis, which they blame on the center-left government

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government.

Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign.

The protest was mostly peaceful but at the end some broke the police line and sprayed red paint on the main doors of the government building. Others lit candles to memorize two people killed by police in the last years.

Police intervened and at least one protester was taken away.

Albania has seen an 8% price hike this year, especially for basic food and fuel following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Opposition supporters have also blamed Rama for the thousands of young men who leave the country each year in search of a better life.

Rama says his Cabinet has kept inflation low compared to double-digit inflation elsewhere in Europe, and has noted that government subsidizes electricity for families and small businesses.

The protest was organized by the opposition center-right Democratic Party and attended by its leader Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, and former President Ilir Meta, now leader of the leftist Freedom Party.

Albania holds a municipal election in May.

Berisha called on Albanians to support the opposition, which has pledged to double wages and pensions if it gets back into power.

But his party has been plagued by infighting after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year barred Berisha and his close relatives from entering the U.S. for “corrupt acts that undermined democracy” during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister.

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Credit: Franc Zhurda

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, lowering stakes of Georgia runoff1h ago

Credit: TNS

Passenger with box cutters causes Frontier flight to land in Atlanta, airline says
9h ago

GHSA Football State Championships Saturday roundups: First Round
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
1h ago

Credit: Nathaniel Ross

Two historic aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
27m ago
The Latest

Credit: Gregory Bull

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
13m ago
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
17m ago
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
1h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top