Anthony Rendon 'can't comment' on fan altercation in Oakland

When asked why he couldn’t comment, Nevin pointed to MLB's ongoing investigation. Nevin also did not think the situation would be a lingering distraction to his players.

“For the moment maybe. But no I don’t think so,” Nevin said. “One thing I’ve said all along is we’ve got a great group in there. The one thing that I was most proud of last year and then continuing through the spring is the way this team has bonded and gelled together. And they’re all going to stand together now."

As Rendon jogged onto the field for pregame warm-ups, he was asked what the climate was between him and the fans.

“Sorry,” Rendon said as he shrugged his shoulders and ran away to work out.

