Anthony Nesty to become the first Black US head swimming coach at the Olympics

Anthony Nesty has made more history with his selection to lead the U.S. men’s swimming team at the Paris Olympics

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAUL NEWBERRY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Anthony Nesty made more history Thursday when he was picked to lead the U.S. men's swimming team in Paris, where he will become the first Black head coach for the powerhouse American squad at the Olympics.

Nesty's selection was announced by USA Swimming, which also appointed Todd DeSorbo to head the women's squad next summer.

Nesty, the University of Florida coach, works with top American swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke.

“I’m excited to be the men’s head Olympic coach in Paris,” Nesty said in a statement released by USA Swimming. “Todd and I look forward to coaching these athletes to the best of their abilities in Paris next summer.”

Competing for Suriname, Nesty was the first Black male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal when he upset Matt Biondi at the 1988 Seoul Games. In 2022, Nesty became the first Black coach to lead a U.S. team at the world championships.

Nesty and DeSorbo, who coaches at the University of Virginia, will be reprising their roles from the Budapest worlds, where Nesty led the men's team and DeSorbo headed the women's group.

“I am thrilled coaches DeSorbo and Nesty will be joining us in Paris and am looking forward to the experience and leadership they will bring to the games,” said Lindsay Mintenko, managing director of the U.S. national team.

Nesty and DeSorbo served as assistant coaches with the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics, where the Americans won a total of 30 medals. Nesty's swimmers included Finke, who captured a pair of golds, and Kieran Smith, who earned a bronze.

Since then, Dressel and Ledecky have joined his Gainesville, Florida-based pro training group.

In Budapest, the Americans captured 45 medals in the pool, surpassing the previous record of 38 by an individual country.

The U.S. team will be decided at the Olympic trials, which will be held next June at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In an interview with The Associated Press ahead of this year's national championships, Nesty acknowledged the significance of having a prominent Black coach in a sport that is still struggling to diversify.

“You know you’re a role model,” he said. “You have to take that very seriously. Maybe it’s why I work so hard at what I do. I try to be the best Anthony Nesty I can be.”

As a swimmer, Nesty produced one of the greatest upsets in Olympic swimming history when he beat Biondi by one-hundredth of a second in the 100-meter butterfly at Seoul. He remains the only gold medalist from Suriname, a country of less than 1 million people.

“It’s just an amazing story,” Nesty told The AP. “Whether it was being in the right place at the right time or just luck or just God-given talent that I, of course, had, it’s a unique story, that’s for sure.”

Now, he's adding another chapter to that story.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent19h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
8h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
5h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mauling on Midtown street leads to dog’s shooting, cops say
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Music Review: On ‘Scarlet,’ Doja Cat’s demons demand attention — as if it was possible to...
10m ago
Hollywood actor and writer strikes have broad support among Americans, AP-NORC poll shows
10m ago
Azerbaijan claims full control of breakaway region and holds initial talks with ethnic...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
11h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
11h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top